Calm and clear…for now

With mostly clear skies, our Tuesday night lows will drop to the low to mid-20s.

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday, but we will also stay cold, as highs are expected to only reach the mid-40s. Southerly winds will pick up a bit, to a gusty 15 mph. Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and deliver a chance of scattered showers.

Highs will be in the upper 40s Thursday and dip into the 30s that night. The chance of showers we see Thursday night may mix with some snow, as upper elevations get down to freezing.

There will be some partial clearing Friday, with more average highs. We will stay under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

