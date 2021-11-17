Warmer, but still dry

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday night, but we will stay dry. Southeasterly winds will stay steady, at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

The cloud cover will thicken through the day Thursday, but we are not expecting any showers until later in the day. Rain showers will stay with us through Thursday night and into much of Friday. The clouds will start to break late Friday and we will see partly cloudy skies that night.

Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. Look for mostly sunny skies Monday, with highs in the mid-50s. Expect a partly cloudy Tuesday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US