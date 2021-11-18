Showers for Central Oregon, mountain snow likely

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We are expecting a chance of scattered showers Thursday night, with lows in the 30s; few are expecting any snow. Breezes will stay gentle out of the south.

Highs will stay in the low 50s Friday, and it will take most of the day for the current system to weaken and move eastward. That will leave us under partly cloudy skies Friday night.

The coming weekend promises to be pretty nice. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and low to mid-50s Sunday. Clouds will thicken and deliver a chance of some late-day showers Monday and into Monday night. That will break up by midnight, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies.

Look for partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures through the middle of next week.

