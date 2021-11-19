Calm and cool for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies Friday night will help our lows drop into the low to mid-20s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and the low 50s Sunday. We will get through the weekend and start the new workweek with plenty of sunshine and a bit of a warming trend.

We'll be back in the mid-50s on Monday, with lows around freezing. Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, we will see a brief bout of mixed showers that will be followed by some partial clearing.

Slightly below-average highs will be in the forecast through the middle of the week. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 50s.

