A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of Central Oregon

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A winter weather advisory is in place for the east slopes of the Cascades and higher elevations until Tuesday at 4 pm.

With a chance for shower and snow for some, our Monday night lows will drop to the mid-20s to low 30s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday as our chance for mixed shower decrease as we get into the day. Highs are expected to only reach the mid-40s.

Clouds will thin a little Tuesday night. Highs will be in the upper 40s Thursday and dip into the 30s that night. Friday will remain mostly cloudy with warmer daytime highs reaching into the mid-50s. We will stay under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

