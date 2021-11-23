Clearing up and warming up as we get closer to Thanksgiving

The system that entered the region last night is almost done with us. With our skies starting to clear a bit Tuesday night our lows will be chilly in the teens and low 20s.

We start a warming trend Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. We dip into the 30s that night.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy, with warmer daytime highs reaching into the upper 50s. We will stay under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

