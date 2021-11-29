Warm and dry to end the month

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy and lows will range from the mid-20s to mid-30s Monday night. Light winds will turn southerly overnight.

Monday marked the beginning of a very fair week.

We will see a variable cloud cover, with plenty of sunshine all week. Highs will stay mild, reaching the mid to upper 60s Wednesday. Temperatures will cool slightly going into the end of the workweek, but we won't return to something more average until about Sunday. Sunday will also bring a slight chance of some rain showers.

