Our warming trend continues

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the low 20s to mid-40s. Breezes turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

A high-pressure center gaining strength over Nevada will force warm air out of the south into our region, and we could see record highs on Wednesday. A storm track bringing cold air and rain to Canada will stay to our north and give us fair temperatures through the end of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday. They become partly cloudy Friday and will stay there through the coming weekend.

We are not expecting any more precipitation until Monday, when mostly cloudy skies will yield a chance of scattered showers for much of the day.

