More mixed showers ahead

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We're expecting partly cloudy skies, we will see a colder night for our Wednesday. Lows will range from the mid-teens to mid-20s. Winds turn southwest at a gusty 15 mph.

Scattered mixed showers are possible all day Thursday, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s. We get some partial clearing Friday, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Look for mixed showers pretty much all weekend.

It won't be until later in the day Sunday before we see much clearing. Even under partly cloudy skies, we will carry a chance of mixed and scattered showers through Sunday night and into next week. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s and lows will be mid-teens to mid-20s.

