Two winter watches and warnings for the region

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Winter weather advisory until 10 pm in La Pine, Sunriver, and Sisters.

Snow showers will subside after midnight on Thursday and we will stay mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20s. Southwest winds will become gentler at 5-10 mph. Friday will stay chilly, but we will see a break between systems. Mostly cloudy skies Friday night will yield some snow showers by Saturday morning.

A winter weather watch starts at 7 am Saturday and is in place until 4 pm Sunday.

Snow will turn to rain as highs climb into the mid to upper 40s. We will see a repeat of this pattern Sunday. This will be great news for Mt. Bachelor and other resorts. By Sunday morning Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 12-24” of fresh snow, with more to follow. A chance of snow showers will stay with us right through the middle of next week, with a break on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Both highs and lows will be more average for the next several days.

