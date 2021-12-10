Hello, winter!

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

A winter weather warning begins Friday night at 10 and goes until Sunday at 4 am. A wind advisory begins Saturday at 4 am and goes until 4 pm.

Clouds will thicken Friday night and bring a chance of mixed showers by morning. Lows will be in the 20s to 30s. Winds will stay gusty out of the south up to 30 mph. Along with highs in the low to mid-40s and lows at and below freezing, we are expecting mixed showers to stay with us right through the weekend. It will be a cold start to the new week, and we can look forward to a chance of mixed showers staying with us through the middle of the week.

