Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A winter weather advisory begins Wednesday morning at 4 a.m. and is in place until Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.

As the next system approaches, we will see our clouds thicken and deliver a chance of snow showers by Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the teens and breezes will stay pretty gentle.

Wednesday highs will be slightly warmer, in the low 40s, with winds picking up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25. More mixed showers are likely Thursday, with upper elevations accumulating 2-5" by Thursday morning. Storm activity will weaken Thursday, but we will retain a chance of mixed showers into the evening. Skies turn mostly cloudy Thursday night and partly sunny Friday.

Highs this weekend will be scattered through the 40s. Plan on a rainy day Saturday, with some clearing by Sunday. We will be partly sunny going into next week, but we will be staying pretty chilly.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US