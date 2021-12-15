The snow is not done falling

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our winter weather advisory is still in place for the upper elevations and the Cascades until Thursday at 4 p.m. Our winds will become lighter overnight and the snowfall is expected to continue. Lows will drop into the low 20s. Snowfall will taper off through Thursday.

We will see a nice, but brief break Friday. We will stay cold through the coming weekend. We will also see a chance of snow showers all weekend and into next week.

