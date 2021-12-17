Our break from the snow does not last long…for some

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Friday night, with lows ranging from the mid-teens to mid-20s. Breezes will turn southeast and pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

A change in our airflow pattern will warm us up a bit Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and skies will stay partly cloudy until later in the day. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night will yield a slight chance of scattered showers. We stand a good chance of seeing rain showers all day Sunday, with highs bouncing right around 50 degrees.

Mixed showers are a possibility beginning Monday, because highs will be in the low 40s and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. These conditions will carry us through the middle of the week, with a chance for mixed showers all the way to Christmas.

