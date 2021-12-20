A break in the showers on the first day of winter

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our chance of showers will subside by midnight Monday, with a light southeast breeze that will stay with us. Lows will be in the 20s.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday, but those clouds will thicken overnight and deliver a chance of snow showers by Wednesday morning. With highs rising into the mid to upper 40s, Wednesday we will see mixed showers become mostly rain. A chance of mixed showers will stay with us through the coming weekend.

Christmas Day looks to be partly sunny, with a chance of scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US