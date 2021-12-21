Still a chance for a white Chrismas

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Thicker clouds Tuesday night will deliver a chance of mixed showers by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, with gentle southerly breezes. The storm system that thickens our clouds Tuesday night will bring us rain Wednesday and mixed showers Wednesday night.

This storm will be augmented by another system moving in from the northwest. Temperatures will slowly cool down, and this will turn into a fairly serious winter storm. Snow is expected for all of Central Oregon, and it has the potential to be fairly heavy for the upper elevations.

Holiday travelers should keep an eye on weather conditions, as well as road conditions and airport schedules right through the coming weekend. Snowfall will be heaviest through Friday, with a chance of snow showers through Christmas Day.

