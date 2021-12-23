A new winter weather watch begins Friday morning

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

A winter storm watch begins Friday morning and lasts into Chrismas for the Cascades, east slopes, and higher elevations.

Snow showers are expected Thursday night as we drop into the upper teens to upper 20s, with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Both highs and lows will decline over the next few days. Snowfall stays in our forecast as well. It will be heaviest from now through Sunday, so be prepared for a serious impact on holiday travel, especially over the Cascades and south into California.

Even Central Oregon streets and roads are expected to see some accumulation. A chance of snow showers will carry us through the middle of next week.

