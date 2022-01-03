Two storm warnings have been extended for the region

Happy Monday and Happy New Year, Central Oregon!

A winter weather advisory has been extended for the lower elevations until Tuesday at 7 a.m. A winter storm warning has been extended for the east slopes and higher elevations until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Snowfall is expected to continue through the middle of the week. With highs staying in the mid-30s to low 40s, some will see rain mix with the snow during the day. Be aware of winter driving conditions at all times. Mixed showers are expected through the workweek, with this pattern breaking up Friday night. We are looking for mostly sunny skies this weekend, with highs around 40.

