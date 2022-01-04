We’re not done just yet

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A winter storm warning is still in place for the east slopes of the Cascades and higher elevations until Tuesday night at midnight. A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of the region until Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Tuesday night lows will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Mixed showers will hang around for most areas. Gentle breezes will turn westerly after midnight.

A warming trend that takes our highs into the mid-40s and our lows in the 30s will keep rain in our forecast through the end of the workweek. Upper elevations may mix some snow into the showers during the overnight hours.

The weekend looks to clear up. We will see mostly clear skies, with highs in the low 40s. These pleasant conditions will be carried into the start of the new workweek.

