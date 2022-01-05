Warmer and eventually clear

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Rain is likely through the night Wednesday, as lows only dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Breezes will turn southerly and pick up to a modest 5-10 mph.

This system will stay with us for the rest of the week, as well as the warmer temperatures. Precipitation will stay in the form of rain until Friday night. Temperatures will drop quickly Friday night, so we may see a little snow mix with the rain.

This will be brief, as the system will move out, leaving us mostly sunny for the weekend. Highs will be pretty average, in the low 40s.

