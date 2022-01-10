A much different start to the week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Monday night lows will be scattered through the 30s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but we will remain dry. Southerly breezes will become much gentler after midnight.

The remainder of our week will be quite calm. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we have no precipitation in the forecast. A warming trend will have us at around 50 degrees as we go through the middle of the week. Temperatures will stay quite mild as we go into the weekend.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny beginning Thursday.

