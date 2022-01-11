We’re looking at a calm week

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

It does look like we will stay mostly cloudy and dry, with lows in the 30s.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday as highs reach the low 50s. We will cling to these warm temperatures and add more sunshine. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s are expected to last through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend.

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and we are expecting highs to be around 50 degrees. These conditions should carry us through the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US