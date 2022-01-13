We’ll continue to clear up, stay dry into the weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Breezes will turn calm under partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Beginning Friday and continuing through the middle of next week, our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We will be staying dry and we will also see a warming trend. Highs in the mid-40s Friday will steadily increase until we are in the low to mid-50s by Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Temperatures then will stay in the mid to upper 40s through Wednesday, when we see a very slight chance of isolated showers later in the day.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US