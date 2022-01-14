Warmer days ahead

Our skies will stay partly cloudy Friday night. Southerly breezes will stay gentle and lows will be in the upper teens to upper 20s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail through the weekend and well into next week. A long run of unseasonably warm temperatures can also be expected. The next several days will see daytime highs in the low to mid-50s, with lows in the low to mid-30s. Those at upper elevations will see temperatures modestly lower.

There is no precipitation in the forecast from now through the end of next week.

