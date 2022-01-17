Above-average all week

Happy Monday and MLK day Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy Monday night with lows ranging from the mid-20s to around freezing. Overnight breezes will become light out of the south.

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us through the middle of the week and so will these warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Skies will stay clear for the weekend and our highs will stay in the low to mid-50s.

