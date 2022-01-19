A few more showers on the way

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night, and we will see a slight chance of scattered showers. Lows will be in the 30s and breezes will stay light out of the southeast.

We will carry a chance of showers into Thursday, but we can also expect some late-day clearing. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and gentle breezes will turn westerly. Friday will turn sunny, with highs in the mid-40s. Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend and into next week. Highs will rise into the low to mid-50s and lows will be in the 20s.

