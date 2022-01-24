Clear and warm for now

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Under mostly clear skies, our lows will dip to the mid-teens to mid-20s Monday night. Those light breezes will turn calm and stay there through the night.

Plan on another week of unseasonably warm temperatures during the day. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be with us all week, along with highs in the low to mid-50ss. We have no showers in the forecast until we reach Monday, and even then, it is just a slight chance of mixed showers.

After Monday's chilly temperatures, our lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US