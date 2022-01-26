Areas of the region will see more fog

Any breezes we have tonight will be calm and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20s. After sunny to mostly sunny days, patchy freezing fog will be possible right through Saturday morning. Thursday and Friday will be a bit on the cool side, but the mid-50s are where we will stay through the weekend.

There will be a slight chance of scattered mixed showers Sunday that will thicken Sunday night. This will be part of a colder system that will deliver a chance of mixed showers Monday. We will get some clearing Tuesday, but we will also stay a bit on the chilly side.

