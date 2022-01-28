Sunny going into the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our lows will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks to be the clearest day we see this weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. Sunday will be mild by way of temperature, with highs in the low 50s, but thickening clouds will deliver a chance of some late-day showers. This will be a brief system, and we will see some partial clearing through Monday.

Mostly sunny skies through the middle of next week will be accompanied by cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s and lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US