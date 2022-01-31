More sun, but cooler temperatures this week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies become partly cloudy Monday night and we stay cold. Lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20s and our winds will be fairly light at 5-10 mph.

This brief system will move off to the southeast and leave us with some chilly temperatures for the next couple of days. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low 40s Tuesday and mid-30s Wednesday as cooler artic air moves into the region. There's a good chance we'll see stronger winds Tuesdays in the upper teens with gusts up to 25 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s with mountain snow possible again on Tuesday.

We will see sunshine for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Starting Thursday, highs will get back to the upper 40s to low 50s, warming into the mid-50s Sunday.

