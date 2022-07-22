One more average day before we head toward a triple-digit week

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Friday night, with lows on the average side, in the upper 40s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will be near average Saturday, with the next warmup starting Saturday.

We will be back in the 90s Sunday, with the chance for a heat wave starting Monday, with near record-breaking triple digits for several parts of Central Oregon through the entire week.

