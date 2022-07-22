Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 3:55 PM

One more average day before we head toward a triple-digit week

KTVZ

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Friday night, with lows on the average side, in the upper 40s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will be near average Saturday, with the next warmup starting Saturday.

We will be back in the 90s Sunday, with the chance for a heat wave starting Monday, with near record-breaking triple digits for several parts of Central Oregon through the entire week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content