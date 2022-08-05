Hotter temperatures around the corner

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Temperatures for us will stay right around average before we start to see a big warmup toward the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will start to increase on Sunday through Tuesday, as we see temperatures just below 100.

While a number of fires are burning in the area, air quality has not been affected too much of late. Most of us are experiencing moderate air quality.

Fortunately, our northerly winds on Friday blew most of the smoke out of our area.

