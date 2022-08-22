Sunshine and comfortable temps ahead

Good morning, Central Oregon, we will be sunny with a high near 87.

Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Mostly clear evening, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tuesday's high will reach 87.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US