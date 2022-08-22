Skip to Content
Sunshine and comfortable temps ahead

Good morning, Central Oregon, we will be sunny with a high near 87.

Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Mostly clear evening, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tuesday's high will reach 87. 

