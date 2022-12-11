Crook County joins COCC, Redmond, Culver, Jefferson County schools in canceling Monday classes

Bend-La Pine Schools stay on regular schedules

(Update: Crook County schools also close)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as Central Oregon Community College and the Redmond, Culver and Jefferson County school districts canceled Monday classes and programs. Crook County also changed plans for a delay and closed instead.

All COCC classes and events are canceled and all campuses are closed on Monday. All services and departments will be unavailable for the day, officials said.

Bend-La Pine Schools announced on Facebook they would be open on regular schedule, while thanking road crews around the region "for working hard to clear our roadways!"

The Crook County School District had called a two-hour delay in classes on Monday, but announced around 7:30 a.m. that it, took, would close for the day, "after assessing road conditions this morning, especially in outlining areas of Crook County.

"Too many side roads haven't been plowed, making it difficult for buses to reach students on time," the district's announcement said. "Safety is a top priority, so canceling school today will give our local road crews time to clear the streets."

In canceling classes, the Redmond School District cited "weather conditions and the unpredictable amount of time it will take to clear all roadways, parking lots, walkways, and bus turnaround locations needed for safe travel."

Redmond Proficiency Academy and High Desert Montessori School in Redmond also will be closed due to the snow, officials said.

Powell Butte Charter School also will be closed Monday. "The snow load on the old mods (module classrooms) is cause for concern and we will remove it before students return," Administrator Kevin Milner said, adding, "Stay safe and warm!"

Three Sisters Adventist Christian School has a delayed 10 a.m. start on Monday.

Boulden Rogen Early Childhood Academy closed all Redmond and Prineville locations and said they will follow Bend-La Pine Schools' call on whether to delay or close the Bend campus.

Meanwhile, in Wheeler County, Fossil also has canceled school for Monday due to the weather and road conditions, according to Superintendent Jim Smith.

Cascades East Transit said it will operate on a snow schedule Monday, starting at 9 a.m. All Bend fixed-route buses will leave Hawthorne Station on the hour, every hour. Community Connector, Bend Dial-A-Ride, and Rural Dial-A-Ride service may be affected by weather conditions and/or traffic, officials said.

Due to expected poor road conditions, Redmond's Cascade Swim Center will have a delayed opening, expected to be 10 a.m., according to the Redmond Area Park and Rec District.

Due to weather conditions, Mosaic Medical sites around the region will be operating remotely or experiencing delayed starts as follows:

Remote operation: Madras High School-Based Health Center (SBHC), Redmond SBHCs

10 a.m. delayed start: All Bend sites + Pharmacy, Prineville Clinic + Pharmacy, all SBHCs (except Madras + Redmond)

12 p.m. delayed start: Madras Health Center + Pharmacy, Redmond Clinic. Patients with impacted appointments will be contacted this morning. Please call Mosaic if you have any questions: 541-383-3005.

The snowstorm also impacted some weekend activities. The Redmond Community Choir's concert scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Redmond High School also was canceled.

We'll have updates as we receive them -- please keep us posted at stories@ktvz.com.