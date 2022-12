Winter weather surely arrived early (or on time!) for many if not most on the High Desert, but in Pt. 2 of our 'What's With the Weather' holiday weekend special, Katie Zuniga attended a big forecaster gathering in Portland and did her own research to see what the rest of our winter is likely to bring.

