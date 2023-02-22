Snow, rain, breezy conditions and wind chill values at -2 degrees￼

Good Wednesday evening. Santiam Pass has clear road conditions but very wet. Mt. Bachelor, Government Camp and Willamette Pass, the roads are still covered in snow so you made need to whip out your vehicle chains and other gear to insure your safety in those areas.

A number of storm systems are surrounding the high desert, up in Portland, Pendleton, Missoula, Seattle, Boise and Medford.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible for the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in Bend and the surrounding cities. There’s a wind chill value at -2 on Thursday.

Daytime highs for Thursday - it’s going to be chilly. Teens to mid 20’s.

For the remainder of the week, there’s a possibility that a new storm system will hit the High Desert by the weekend.

