In break between storms, ODOT warns of continued statewide driving challenges, urges preparation

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Winter weather is still affecting roads statewide, ODOT warned Friday, and travelers should be prepared for varied driving conditions like snow, ice, downed branches, high winds and low temperatures over the next few days.

Snow and ice are a significant presence on many roads due to low temperatures and persistent precipitation, the agency said. Some roads may be closed or partially blocked by downed trees and branches, particularly roads along the coast.

Road conditions are worse at high elevation, and the Cascades will have dangerously low wind chill temperatures this weekend.

As of noon Friday, Interstate 5 remained closed between Ashland and the California border due to severe winter weather conditions in northern California.

Several DMV offices throughout the state are closed or have reduced services Friday. State offices in Portland are closed Friday, too.

In a separate advisory, ODOT said, "Roads may be dangerously icy throughout Central and Eastern Oregon as snow and slush have frozen. Avoid travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions and have supplies in your vehicle to be ready for major delays.

"Slow down, give extra room between vehicles, and move over for workers to keep them safe. Numerous crashes have occurred that may be blocking some lanes. Crews have been out all night working to clear away stranded or damage vehicles and treat roads to improve conditions."

An ODOT Incident Response operator was injured Friday morning when his truck was rear-ended on the shoulder of icy Interstate 205, a scary reminder of the danger all road crews face, especially while working in harsh winter conditions.

The operator, a 10-year veteran of ODOT’s Incident Response program, was sitting in his vehicle on the highway’s left shoulder when he was rear-ended by a passenger car near the south end of the Glenn Jackson Bridge. He had been assisting a semi-truck that had been struggling on the icy road.

The crash underscored not just the dangers on the icy roads but the importance of Oregon’s Move Over law that requires vehicles to slow or change lanes to make room for emergency service vehicles. The Incident Response vehicle had its chevron lights activated at the time of the crash.

“This is a reminder that we all need to be extra careful out there,” said Rian Windsheimer, Portland area manager for ODOT. “ODOT and other emergency responders are out risking their lives to keep the roads safe for us every day and we need to Move Over, slow down, and give them space to work.”

As blue skies returned and the frigid cold temperatures eased, the National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a new winter weather advisory for the east slopes of the Cascades (including La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters said 5-8 more inches of snow are expected, mainly along the crest, with lesser amounts at lower elevations, and winds gusting to 40 mph.

ODOT said its crews are out around the clock Friday and through the weekend. They’re helping remove disabled vehicles from the roads, plowing snow, ice and slush, and treating the roads to help with traction.

"We’re shifting resources as best we can, but we can’t be everywhere at once," the agency said.

What you can do to travel safe this weekend: