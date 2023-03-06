Central Oregon looks to stay cold and snowy, to varying degrees

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

It was a lightly snowy weekend for the High Desert, and that trend looks to continue, as the chance of snow remains throughout the entire week.

The areas more likely to be hit with new snowfall are nestled along the eastern slopes of the Cascades. Sisters, Sunriver, and La Pine being the most likely, while the rest of the region is currently looking at about a 30% chance of snow through Thursday.

Its going to be cold to start the week, with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. However, a warming trend is on the horizon. By this weekend, we should gradually warm up until we reach the mid 40s to high 50.

While the chance of precipitation stays with us, the warmer air will turn much of the snow into rain by the time it reaches the surface.

Have a great evening!

