Rain, snow, then a break before another storm system rolls through Central Oregon

We’re expecting about a tenth of an inch of rain.

There’s a chance of snow showers today. We'll have partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the 40’s. Breezy conditions are expected Monday night, with winds gusting to about 20 mph.

It'll be mostly clear tonight, with temperatures in the 20’s. There’s a chance of a new storm system arriving on the High Desert by Wednesday night.

