March 19, 2023 10:45 PM
Rain, snow, then a break before another storm system rolls through Central Oregon

Good Monday morning, Central Oregon! Welcome to a new week!

We’re expecting about a tenth of an inch of rain.

There’s a chance of snow showers today. We'll have partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the 40’s. Breezy conditions are expected Monday night, with winds gusting to about 20 mph.

It'll be mostly clear tonight, with temperatures in the 20’s. There’s a chance of a new storm system arriving on the High Desert by Wednesday night.

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

