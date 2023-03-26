A Winter Weather Advisory is set to hit the High Desert Monday

Good Sunday evening.

Beginning Monday evening in La Pine and the east slopes of the Oregon Cascades, we have a Winter Weather Advisory from 8PM until Tuesday night. Four to eight inches of snow is expected. Hazardous conditions could impact your morning or evening commute so you may need to slow down and use caution while driving.

Winds are picking up considerably. Breezy conditions are expected Monday – gusting as high as 30 miles per hour and could max out at up to 45 mph through Tuesday.

Our overnight lows Sunday night, will drop us down to below freezing – teens to the mid 20’s. Daytime highs for Monday – average temperatures. We’re looking at mid 40’s to mid 50’s.

