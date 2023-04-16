We’re in store for a soggy week ahead

We are looking at a soggy week ahead. A mixture of rain and snow is expected on and off through at least Thursday.

There is a weather system moving into the Pacific Northwest, shifting through Corvallis, Eugene, Portland, down in Medford, and making its way on the High Desert and working its way up through Pendleton, Seattle and Spokane.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight and the next few days. Those southwesterly winds are moving through Central Oregon off the coast of Newport, through Eugene, The Dalles and Baker City. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

We’ll see a mixture of snow and rain on Monday, on and off all the way through Thursday. Those southwest winds will stay with us – gusting as high as 33 miles per hour. We’ll start to see some clearing by Friday with partly sunny skies and temperatures warming to the 60’s.

