Rain, snow and breezy conditions are headed our way￼

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued beginning at 11AM, Monday, ending at 11P, Monday evening, by the National Weather Service affecting the following areas:

South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and

Southern Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern

Klamath County and Western Lake County; In The Cascades and

northern Klamath county, this includes Chemult, Diamond Lake,

and the Crater Lake area. This includes highways 140, 97, 62,

138, and 230.

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

On the High Desert: there’s a chance of snow showers between noon and 3pm on Monday, then a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny skies, with a high near 48 degrees. Those southwesterly winds will bring us gusts as high as 29 mph.

There’s a slight chance of snow showers Monday night. Expect partly cloudy skies, with a low around 26 degrees. Breezy conditions will stay with us, gusting as high as 26 mph.

Expect a mixture of snow and rain, on and off, throughout the week with some clearing by Friday.

