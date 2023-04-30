Thunderstorms and rain expected this week

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday – by Monday night, thunderstorms could be a part of that precipitation.

Temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday – even warming to almost 80 degrees on Wednesday.

We’ll start to see a cool down by Thursday and, the remainder of the week with more showers expected by Friday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US