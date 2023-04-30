Skip to Content
Thunderstorms and rain expected this week

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday – by Monday night, thunderstorms could be a part of that precipitation. 

Temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday – even warming to almost 80 degrees on Wednesday.

We’ll start to see a cool down by Thursday and, the remainder of the week with more showers expected by Friday.

