Weather

Look forward to a pleasant week with sunshine and blue skies

KTVZ

June 10, 2023 4:53 PM
Published 3:59 PM

We are just about ten days away from the official start of summer as the weather moves from spring time to dog days.

Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night with temperatures around the mid 50’s.

Winds will stay calm until Monday night when they’ll pick up, gusting as high as 22 miles per hour. Calming winds will return on Tuesday, blowing upwards of 6 to 11 miles per hour for the remainder of the week.

Sunshine will stay with us through this week and into the weekend with temperatures ranging from the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

