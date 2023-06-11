Look forward to a pleasant week with sunshine and blue skies

We are just about ten days away from the official start of summer as the weather moves from spring time to dog days.

Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night with temperatures around the mid 50’s.

Winds will stay calm until Monday night when they’ll pick up, gusting as high as 22 miles per hour. Calming winds will return on Tuesday, blowing upwards of 6 to 11 miles per hour for the remainder of the week.

Sunshine will stay with us through this week and into the weekend with temperatures ranging from the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US