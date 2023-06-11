Talk about a lovely week ahead weatherwise – that’s exactly what to expect

Hope you had a fantastic weekend Central Oregon. We are in store for more great weather this week.

Storms are hitting to the east, north and south of us but we won’t get any of that.

Expect heavy winds across the High Desert through Tuesday night with winds gusting upwards of 22 miles per hour.

Temperatures will stay pretty consistent, along with lots of sunshine through the entire week. Temperatures will range from the mid 70’s to mid 80’s through Friday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US