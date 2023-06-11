Skip to Content
Weather

Talk about a lovely week ahead weatherwise – that’s exactly what to expect

By
Published 7:13 PM

Hope you had a fantastic weekend Central Oregon. We are in store for more great weather this week.

Storms are hitting to the east, north and south of us but we won’t get any of that.

Expect heavy winds across the High Desert through Tuesday night with winds gusting upwards of 22 miles per hour.

Temperatures will stay pretty consistent, along with lots of sunshine through the entire week. Temperatures will range from the mid 70’s to mid 80’s through Friday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content