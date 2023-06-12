No rain or snow expected, but sunshine and nice temperatures are

Good morning, Central Oregon! We are just about eight days away from the official start of summer as the weather moves from spring time to dog days.

Monday evening, winds will pick up, gusting as high as 22 miles per hour. Calming winds will return on Tuesday, blowing upwards of 6 to 11 miles per hour for the remainder of the week.

Sunshine will stay with us through this week and into the weekend, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Have a sparkling day!