A cooling trend, rain, thunderstorms and windy conditions will jump start our summer this week￼

Rise n’ shine Central Oregon! As we move into a new week with Summer officially beginning on Wednesday, not much on hand for summer-like weather.

Monday, there’s a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Snow levels begin at 4300 feet and, rising to 5200 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees with winds gusting upwards at 6 to 9 mph.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday evening, with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions, gusting as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday, there’s about a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Snow levels will begin at 4800 feet, rising to 6500 feet by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest winds will keep around 5 to 9 mph.

The Summer Solstice typically lands on June 21st. However, the solstice can happen anytime between June 20th and June 22nd. By Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

We may see more showers during the latter part of the week.

