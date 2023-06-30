Sunshine! Sunshine! Sunshine!

Happy Friday Central Oregon! We’re in store for a beautiful weekend.

With the exception of breezy conditions in the Prineville area tonight, winds will stay calm, gusting upwards of 5 to 11 mph.

Lots of sunshine on the High Desert, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and well into next week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 90’s throughout our weekend and into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling weekend!