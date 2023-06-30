Skip to Content
Weather

Sunshine! Sunshine! Sunshine!

KTVZ
By
Published 5:16 AM

Happy Friday Central Oregon! We’re in store for a beautiful weekend.

With the exception of breezy conditions in the Prineville area tonight, winds will stay calm, gusting upwards of 5 to 11 mph.

Lots of sunshine on the High Desert, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and well into next week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 90’s throughout our weekend and into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling weekend!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content