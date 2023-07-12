Hot! Hot! Hot! Central Oregon will reach sizzling temperatures this weekend

How you doing Central Oregon? We are in store for much warmer temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Breezy conditions will stay with us through Thursday in the Warm springs and Prineville areas.

Evening temperatures will dip down between the mid to upper 50’s now, through our weekend.

Thursday day time temperatures will begin to soar heading into Friday, and our weekend, reaching the upper 90’s – Warm Springs and Prineville set to reach over 100 degrees by Saturday.

Our tree and weed pollen has remained low while the pollen in the grass is slightly elevated to moderate levels.

