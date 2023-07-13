If you enjoy hot temperatures, that’s what you’ll get this weekend

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Hope this warm weather is treating you, reasonably.

Temperatures will drop down to the low to mid 50’s, Thursday evening. There’s a warming trend happening that will take us into Friday with temperatures in the low to upper 90’s. By Saturday, a couple of areas including: Warm Springs and Prineville will reach 99 to 104 degrees. Our remaining towns and cities such as: Redmond, Bend, Madras, La Pine, Sunriver, Terrebonne and Sisters, will reach mid to upper 90’s.

Expect windy conditions in the Prineville and Warm Springs areas, gusting upwards of 26 mph, now through Thursday evening.

Wondering how to stay cool? According to the National Weather Service: stay hydrated, wear light-weight and light-colored clothes if you can, take frequent breaks in the shade if possible, and shift your outdoor activities after 10am through 4pm.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US